Politics

Polish minister of Foreign Affairs comments on new sanctions against Iran

He added that new sanctions have been imposed on 19 Iranian economic entities, and 18 Iranian individuals.
author_image Kurdistan 24
Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, speaks to Kurdistan 24, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, speaks to Kurdistan 24, Jan. 23, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Iran poland Iran IRGC Zbigniew Rau

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, on Monday speaks to Kurdistan24’s correspondent, Barzan Hassan.

“We discussed the complexities of the situation in Iran as we focus especially on the violations of human rights,” Rau told Kurdistan 24.

He added that new sanctions have been imposed on 19 Iranian economic entities, and 18 Iranian individuals “responsible for mass violations of human rights in Iran.”

Several issues will be discussed in the meeting, including sending tanks to Ukraine, putting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iranian-affiliated groups on the terror list, as well as issues related to Armenia, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, according to an official statement from the European Union.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive