Polish minister of Foreign Affairs comments on new sanctions against Iran

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Zbigniew Rau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, on Monday speaks to Kurdistan24’s correspondent, Barzan Hassan.

“We discussed the complexities of the situation in Iran as we focus especially on the violations of human rights,” Rau told Kurdistan 24.

He added that new sanctions have been imposed on 19 Iranian economic entities, and 18 Iranian individuals “responsible for mass violations of human rights in Iran.”

Several issues will be discussed in the meeting, including sending tanks to Ukraine, putting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and other Iranian-affiliated groups on the terror list, as well as issues related to Armenia, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, according to an official statement from the European Union.