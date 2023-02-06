KRI President Barzani expresses condolences to victims of Turkey, Syria earthquake

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on early Monday expressed his sympathy with those affected by the powerful earthquake that hit both Turkey and Syria, killing at least 245 people and injuring hundreds.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in the early hours of Monday hit at least 10 southern provinces in Turkey with its aftershocks felt as far as Egypt’s Cairo. Residents in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, too, felt the shaking, particularly those living in building complexes.

Dozens of buildings collapsed on the Turkish-Syrian border, as thousands left their homes and stayed in the cold weather, fearing the aftershocks that accompanied the deadly tremor.

“I extend my condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a quick recovery to the wounded,” Barzani said in a statement.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the earthquake that struck our region early morning,” he added.

My thoughts and prayers are with those affected by the earthquake that struck our region early morning. I extend my condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones, and wish a quick recovery to the wounded — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) February 6, 2023

Turkey is prone to major earthquakes, as the country sits on major fault lines.