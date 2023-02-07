Syrian Kurdish authorities offer support after earthquake disaster

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have offered support after deadly earthquakes killed thousands in both Turkey and Syria.

“We in the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria are fully prepared to provide everything necessary” in the recovery efforts, “and to help the affected areas,” the co-chair of the External Relations Department of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria AANES, Bedran Çiya Kurd tweeted on Tuesday.

We also affirm our readiness to host victims outside our region and provide health care services and emergency assistance at hospitals and centers, he added.

Moreover, the General Command of the SDF said their “forces stand ready to provide immediate assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake in all Syrian territories, including providing relief support and sending rescue teams to the disaster-stricken areas.”

“Our forces also offer their condolences to the people in the cities of Marash and Dilok and all the areas in northern Kurdistan (southeast Turkey) that were affected by the earthquake, and we express our solidarity with them at this difficult time,” the statement added.

The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) appealed “to everyone to extend assistance to the impacted areas, to help the wounded and people who are still trapped among the rubble.”

“It is a disaster that requires all of us to come together for human and environmental solidarity, to solve problems through understanding and dialogue, and to support peaceful solutions. Arrogance is a scourge and doom on society,” it added.

The areas under control of the SDF were mostly spared from the deadly earthquake, causing a limited number of deaths and injuries. However, Kurds living in Aleppo were heavily affected.

The Syrian health ministry said the earthquake mostly affected the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama and Tartus.

AFP reported that at least 1,444 people died on Monday across Syria.

The Kurdish Red Crescent (KRC) reported that many families in northeast Syria have not returned to their homes and remain stranded.

“Given bad weather conditions and heavy snowfall in the hills and mountains, KRC together with local authorities are setting up shelters in the main cities and public spaces. So far, at least 5,000 large tents have been set up to host these people,” the KRC said.