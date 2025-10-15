KRG Council of Ministers Calls on Baghdad to Pay Salaries, Approves Transfer of Non-Oil Revenues

Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of conducting the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections in a civil and lawful manner.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, held its regular meeting on Wednesday with Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani in attendance. The session focused on financial coordination with Baghdad and the ongoing implementation of the tripartite oil export agreement, according to a statement from KRG.

At the beginning of the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of conducting the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections in a civil and lawful manner. He extended his best wishes to all Kurdish candidates committed to defending the constitutional rights of the Kurdistan Region within the Iraqi political framework.

The Council reviewed the current financial situation in the Kurdistan Region, with a detailed report presented by the Ministry of Finance and Economy and explained by the Director General of Accounting. The report included the latest financial data and outlined the challenges surrounding salary payments for August, September, and the coming months of 2025.

Finance and Economy Minister Awat Janab Noori, Umed Sabah Othman, President of the Diwan of the Council of Ministers, and Amanj Raheem, Cabinet Secretary of the KRG, elaborated on the findings of the financial report, which was prepared in coordination with relevant ministries and institutions. Following the discussions, the Council decided to prioritize the transfer of the Kurdistan Region’s non-oil revenues to the federal treasury, reaffirming its commitment to fulfilling all obligations under the federal framework.

The Council of Ministers also urged the Federal Government of Iraq to instruct the Ministry of Finance in Baghdad to disburse the salaries of civil servants in the Kurdistan Region without delay. Officials emphasized that the trilateral oil export agreement, coordinated among Erbil, Baghdad, and international partners, has been effectively implemented, underscoring the region’s continued cooperation and transparency in financial matters.

On Sept. 25, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani announced a tripartite agreement involving the Kurdistan Region, international oil companies, and Iraq’s Federal Ministry of Oil. This agreement will enable the resumption of crude oil exports from the Kurdistan Region through the Iraq–Turkey pipeline.

On the same day, in a statement on social media platform X, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the tripartite agreement is the “result of tireless efforts and months of negotiation by teams on all sides.”

The agreement follows months of complex negotiations after oil exports from the Kurdistan Region were halted in March 2023, when a Paris-based International Chamber of Arbitration ruling required Baghdad’s approval for shipments through the Ceyhan pipeline. The stoppage cut off a vital revenue source for both governments, exacerbating fiscal pressures and limiting Iraq’s influence on global energy markets.

The KRG Council of Ministers reiterated its readiness to maintain constructive dialogue with the Federal Government to resolve all outstanding fiscal issues and ensure the timely payment of public sector salaries.