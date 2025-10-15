Flights between Turkey and Sulaimani International Airport Resume

According to a statement from Sulaimani International Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Turkey has removed the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) restriction from its website, confirming the reopening of Turkish airspace to Sulaimani.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Flights between Turkey and Sulaimani International Airport officially resumed on Wednesday, marking the end of the suspension.

According to a statement from Sulaimani International Airport, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of Turkey has removed the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) restriction from its website, confirming the reopening of Turkish airspace to Sulaimani.

The airport extended its congratulations to travelers and residents of Sulaimani, urging airlines to update their flight schedules for routes to Turkey, European countries, and other global destinations.

The decision follows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s approval on October 9 to lift the flight embargo, in response to a request from Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Turkey closed its airspace to flights from Sulaimani International Airport on April 3, 2023, citing security concerns. The reopening is expected to boost tourism, trade, and travel connectivity between the Kurdistan Region, Turkey, and beyond.

The reopening of Turkish airspace is expected to facilitate smoother travel and strengthen economic ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey. It will also enhance trade opportunities and improve access to international markets, benefiting businesses and travelers alike.