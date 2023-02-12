Politics

KRG and Iraqi Oil Ministry discuss oil and gas law

A draft federal oil and gas law and other outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad were discussed in the meeting.
KRG's delegation (left) during their meeting with the delegation of the Iraqi Ministry of oil, Feb. 12, 2023. (Photo: KRG)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A senior delegation from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday met with a senior delegation from the Iraqi Ministry of Oil, according to a statement from the KRG.

The KRG  delegation, headed by Awat Janab Nuri, Minister of Finance and Economy, includes Kamal Mohammed, Minister of Electricity, Umed Sabah, President of the Diwan of the Council of Ministers, Jutiar Adel, KRG Spokesman, Khalid Hadi Chawshly, Head of the Kurdistan Region's Auditing Diwan, and Fares Isa, KRG’s representative to Baghdad. 

The KRG “hopes to reach an agreement with the federal government within the framework of the constitution that serves the interests of all our citizens,” Noori said.

Today’s meeting is KRG’s first visit to Baghdad following the country’s supreme court ruling against releasing Erbil’s financial entitlements.

