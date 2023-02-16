Giant US power firm inks 5-year deal with Iraq to develop electricity sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi government and the American General Electric company on Thursday signed a 5-year-long memorandum of understanding to develop the country’s dilapidated electricity sector.

The MoU, signed by the Iraqi minister of electricity and representatives of the American company in presence of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani, entails developing the “production, the efficiency of transmission, staff training,” as well as reducing carbon emission, according to a statement from the Iraqi state media.

The company is also set to conduct studies in the sector and build new secondary power plants with a capacity of 400 to 133 kV, per the deal.

The Iraqi electricity infrastructure suffers from decades-old negligence, corruption, and underinvestment, resulting in frequent power outages, particularly during the scorching summer heat.

Iraq has recently signed another MoU with the German Siemens Energy to produce over six gigawatts of electricity in the next five years to improve renewable power generation and enhance the stability of the power transmission system.

The two energy giants have previously vied to secure multi-billion-dollar electricity deals in Iraq.

The country currently imports 150 megawatts of electricity from Jordan, as part of a series of efforts to interconnect the country’s electricity grid with those of the Gulf countries. Iraq heavily relies on imported Iranian gas to supply power.