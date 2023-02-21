PM Barzani, Indian diplomat discuss strengthening bilateral ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister on Tuesday received Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA) at the Ministry of External Affairs of India in Erbil, according to a readout from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Indian ambassador to Iraq Prashant Pise and the Indian Consul General to Erbil Subhash Chandra Kain also attended the meeting, the statement added.

PM Barzani briefed the Indian envoy on the government’s work on diversifying income sources, establishing a strong economic base, and digitizing public services.

The Indian diplomat expressed his country’s willingness to strengthen ties with Kurdistan, especially in trade, health care, information technology, and activating the banking system.

Both sides stressed strengthening bilateral ties between both countries.

On November 2, 2022, PM Barzani briefed India’s envoy to Iraq, Shri L. Prashant Pise, in Erbil on KRG’s ninth cabinet reform program. The European Union, US, and Italian diplomats also attended the meeting.

