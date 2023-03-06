Kurdistan Region to continue rescuing abducted Yezidis, says KRI President Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday told the Yezidi prince that the repatriation process of the abducted members of the faith will continue by the Kurdish authorities, according to a statement.

President Barzani received Yezidi Prince Hazim Tahsin Beg in Erbil, where they discussed the displaced Yezidis in the Kurdistan Region and abroad, including search efforts underway to find those missing.

Barzani reassured him that “the process of rescuing those kidnapped and uncovering the fate of the missing loved ones will continue,” per the statement.

To date, more than 3,500 Yezidis have been rescued since 2014, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government records.

The religious leader thanked the President for the Region’s “continuous support” shown to the community.

Furthermore, Barzani and Tahsin Beg spoke about the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement, between Erbil and Baghdad in 2020 to normalize the security and administrative affairs in the Yezidi- majority town.

While the Yezidi heartland of Sinjar was freed by Peshmerga forces from ISIS control eight years ago, nearly 360,000 IDPs remain unable to return to their homes due to inadequate security and lack of services. The ongoing presence of militia forces and non-state actors threatens the safe return of IDPs.

This special community has faced at least 72 genocides.

The Region’s officials have pledged to continue working to rescue the remaining Yezidi women that had been relocated to other countries.