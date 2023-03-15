All of the 400 billion IQD funds will be spent on government salaries: KRG Minister of Finance and Economy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Minister of Finance and Economy, Awat Janab Noori, said there is good progress between Erbil and Baghdad to resolve outstanding issues, according to a statement from Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

"Based on a good understanding between the two governments, an agreement has been reached on the Kurdistan Region’s share of the federal budget for 2023. The percentage share will be adjusted after a national census is conducted in October this year,” Noori said, following the meeting between Iraqi PM Sudani and KRG PM Barzani on Tuesday.

With respect to the 400 billion Iraqi dinars that Baghdad recently sent to the KRG for the last two months of 2022, Noori said “the entire amount will be spent to pay the salaries of civil servants,” adding that the “March salaries will also be distributed on time.”

Yesterday, the Iraqi Premier met with the Kurdistan Region’s top officials in Erbil, including PM Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani.

It was his first official visit to the Kurdistan Region since he assumed the premiership in October 2022.

The Iraqi cabinet approved a 3-year budget plan, which includes 12.67% of the federal budget to be allocated to the Kurdistan Region, and $307 million for civil servants. The bill is now before the Iraqi parliament for consideration and passage.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani noted that this is the first time that the Kurdistan region was included in preparing the federal budget for the country.