Iraqi President attends UN Water Conference in New York

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The President of the Republic of Iraq, Abdul-Latif Rashid, on Tuesday traveled to New York to participate in the United Nations Water Conference.

The Iraqi president is scheduled to stay in New York for two days and meet with a number of political officials and international human rights organizations.

The Iraqi president will be accompanied by a delegation of environmental experts and other officials.

Iraq’s water resources has significantly decreased in recent years. Its reserves went from 60 billion cubic meters to 7.5 billion cubic meters, according to the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources.

Taking place at UN Headquarters in New York from March 22-24, 2023, the UN 2023 Water Conference – officially known as the 2023 Conference for the Midterm Comprehensive Review of Implementation of the UN Decade for Action on Water and Sanitation (2018-2028) – is co-hosted by Tajikistan and the Netherlands.