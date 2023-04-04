President Nechirvan Barzani welcomes Erbil-Baghdad agreement on oil exports

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday welcomed the recent Erbil-Baghdad agreement to resume oil exports from the Kurdistan Region.

“I commend the role of the Prime Minister of Iraq and the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, who were able to reach an understanding and agreement in a positive spirit. I congratulate them,” he said in a statement.

“Thanks to the teams on both sides for conducting a successful discussion that led to this agreement. We hope that it will be implemented as it is, and become the basis of resolving other problems.”

He also reiterated “that the Kurdistan Region is ready to resolve any issues through dialogue and understanding based on the Constitution, which is in the interest of all Iraq and will lead to political and economic stability in the country.”

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, the Kurdistan Region PM Masrour Barzani and Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani announced that the oil exports from the Kurdistan Region will resume to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Moreover, in a separate statement, the Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to President Masoud Barzani for his role and interventions and President Nechirvan Barzani for his support.