Iraq is 2nd largest importer of Iranian goods

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iran's non-oil foreign trade for 2022 was nearly $113 billion. Iraq is the second largest importer, according to Ruhollah Latif, a spokesman for Iran’s Trade and Industry Development Committee.

Latif told the Islamic Republic News Agency that non-oil trade increased by 11% in 2022, representing an "unprecedented boost in Iran’s history," and $11.38 billion higher than the previous year.

He also said that exports of non-oil products accounted for $53.2 billion, up 10% from $50.6 billion in 2015.

Comparatively, more than 37 million tons of goods worth $59.7 billion were exported last year.

The largest importers of Iranian products included China ($14.6 billion), Iraq ($10.2 billion), Turkey ($7.5 billion), and the UAE ($7.5 billion), the spokesperson added.