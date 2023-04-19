A Kurdish designer’s journey: Preserving tradition through fashion

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurds have struggled throughout history to preserve their culture and traditions through various means, including fashion design. Lara Dizayee is one that embodies that effort.

Creator of the Kurdish Haute couture line, Dizayee strives to showcase and preserve her Kurdish culture and tradition through fashion.

“Frustrated by a lack of options when it came to Kurdish fashion, the oil and gas professional decided to create her own line, becoming the creative director of Kurdish Haute Couture,” Vogue Arabia, the Middle Eastern version of the US monthly fashion and design magazine, wrote about the Kurdish designer on Tuesday.

Ms. Dizayee does not provide a regular design of the Kurdish outfit. Rather, she blends her distinct spirit into the designs, producing a unique amalgamation.

To introduce the Kurdistan Region’s historical and natural landmarks, Dizayee showcases her designs and models at the ancient Erbil Citadel – a 6,000-year-old continuously-inhabited settlement – as well as at Safeen Mountain.

Her second collection, named Fire, showcases her designs atop Safeen Mountain, to capture the beauty of the stunning landscape of her people, the magazine wrote.

The designer is the daughter of the renowned Kurdish poet and singer, Homer Dizayee.