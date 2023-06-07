Kurds must unify and overcome internal Divisions, says Noam Chomsky

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – American linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky on Monday gave an exclusive interview to Kurdistan 24 in which he touched upon many outstanding issues concerning the Middle East and the Kurdistan Region.

Regarding Iraq’s issues, Chomsky said that Iraq was not established by Britain out of the interests of the people who live in Iraq, but it was established so that its northern oil fields would fall under British rather than Turkish control.

“They established the principality of Kuwait so that Iraq would not have free access to the sea and would be under British control,” Chomsky stated.

Concerning the Kurdish cause, he highlighted that the Kurds face extremely difficult problems.

“They’re separated into many countries… that make the situation extremely harsh and difficult that it cannot be faced at all unless they first unify and overcome the internal divisions which prevent them from having a unified approach to these massive problems,” he reiterated.

Chomsky pointed out that the Kurds' problems differ based upon the different countries they inhabit.

“Problems of Kurds in Iraq are different from those of the large majority of Kurds in Turkey under severe repression, again Rojava and Syria faces its own special problems, Iran also harsh repression in the Kurdish areas,” he said and noted that “Kurds must unify somehow to try to find ways of fending off these repressions and finding some base for a free and independent Kurdish community.”

Meanwhile, the linguist stressed that the Kurds of Iran are probably the most exposed to current repression in Iran, probably more than any other group.