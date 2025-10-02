U.S. Treasury Unveils Sweeping Sanctions on Iranian Procurement Networks

The US Treasury imposed sweeping sanctions on Iranian procurement networks supporting ballistic missile and military aircraft programs, targeting entities across multiple countries. The move follows renewed UN sanctions and comes as Iranian lawmakers debate revising the ban on nuclear weapons.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced an expansive sanctions package targeting Iranian procurement networks accused of sustaining the Islamic Republic’s ballistic missile program and military aircraft production. The measures come at a moment of heightened regional tension, as more than 70 Iranian lawmakers simultaneously issued a controversial call to review Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s longstanding religious edict forbidding nuclear weapons.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated 21 entities and 17 individuals accused of facilitating illicit acquisitions for Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). According to the statement, these networks supplied sensitive technology for advanced surface-to-air missile systems and even engaged in the illicit procurement of a U.S.-manufactured helicopter.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared, “The Iranian regime’s support of terrorist proxies and its pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the security of the Middle East, the United States and our allies around the world. Under President Trump’s leadership, we will deny the regime weapons it would use to further its malign objectives.”

The designations follow the September 27 “snapback” of United Nations sanctions on Iran, triggered by Tehran’s non-compliance with its commitments under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). All UN member states are now required to reimpose arms embargoes, export controls, asset freezes, travel bans, and other restrictions against Iranian individuals, banks, and entities tied to nuclear and missile development.

OFAC detailed an array of procurement webs stretching across Iran, China, Hong Kong, Türkiye, Germany, Portugal, and Uruguay. Among them is an Iran-based network sourcing components for MODAFL’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO) and its Shahid Bakeri Industrial Group (SBIG), the entity behind Iran’s solid-fueled missile program.

Another network linked to Shiraz Electronics Industries (SEI), a MODAFL-controlled firm producing radar and missile guidance technology, was sanctioned for smuggling U.S.-origin dual-use electronics. SEI has faced mounting vulnerability in its air defense capabilities, particularly following the 12-Day War with Israel earlier this year.

A third network tied to Iran Helicopter Support and Renewal Company (PANHA) was revealed to have procured equipment and helicopters, including a U.S.-origin model, for the IRGC. These operations reportedly involved facilitators in Germany, Türkiye, Portugal, and Uruguay.

OFAC worked closely with the Departments of State, Homeland Security, and the FBI. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Chicago Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. Scarpino said, “This action underscores HSI’s commitment to protecting national security and dismantling illicit supply chains that threaten international stability.”

Reuben Coleman, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Detroit Field Office, added, “The FBI alongside our federal partners will remain relentless in preventing weapons and dangerous assets from falling into the hands of adversaries.”

The action was taken under National Security Presidential Memorandum 2, which directs U.S. agencies to curtail Iran’s missile program, counter its asymmetric capabilities, and restrict IRGC access to resources. Concurrently, the State Department imposed sanctions on five Iranian individuals and one entity under Executive Order 13382 for aiding proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The sanctions spotlight Beh Joule Pars Commercial Engineering Company, accused of procuring accelerometers, gyroscopes, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) for missile and drone programs. OFAC designated its founders Mehdi Farshchi and Mehdi Nili Ahmadabadi, alongside senior board members Alireza and Fatemeh Shafiian. Subordinate firms, including Taha Company, Amen Company, and Rasa Company, were sanctioned for supporting ballistic missile components and services.

The Treasury also targeted Pasargad Helicopter Company (PHC), accused of leasing, procuring, and sourcing spare parts for PANHA. Its Iran- and Germany-based CEO, Mehdi Shirazi Shayesteh, was sanctioned alongside Germany-based Star Management Group (SMG), Türkiye-based CCT, Portugal-based United Business, and Uruguay-based Perfect Day. These entities allegedly facilitated helicopter parts and a U.S.-origin helicopter valued at nearly four million euros for Iran.

As a result of the designations, all U.S.-based assets belonging to these individuals and entities are frozen, and U.S. persons are barred from engaging with them. OFAC warned that foreign financial institutions facilitating significant transactions with the listed parties risk secondary sanctions, including restrictions on correspondent banking in the United States.

Treasury officials stressed that the ultimate goal of sanctions remains behavioral change, not punishment, noting that individuals may petition OFAC for removal from the Specially Designated Nationals list.

While Washington announced the sanctions, Iran’s domestic political landscape shifted dramatically. Over 70 members of the Islamic Consultative Assembly signed a letter demanding a review of Khamenei’s 2010 fatwa prohibiting nuclear weapons. The lawmakers argued that while use may remain forbidden, constructing nuclear arms as a deterrent is permissible under changing conditions of Shia jurisprudence.

The letter, addressed to the Supreme National Security Council and senior officials, framed deterrence as essential after the June 12-Day War, during which Israeli and U.S. strikes devastated Iranian nuclear facilities. Citing Quranic injunctions to prepare strength to deter enemies, the MPs claimed new realities justify a doctrinal shift.

Though some officials, including MP Meysam Zohourian, suggested the letter may have originated last year, its republication now underscores a growing bloc advocating explicit nuclear weapons capability. Tasnim News Agency reported that plans for withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) are already prepared for parliamentary debate.

Ayatollah Khamenei has consistently described nuclear weapons as “haram” and a “crime against humanity,” with his fatwa even registered at the UN as official policy. However, recent war and sanctions have amplified dissent. Figures such as former Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and Atomic Energy Organization head Mohammad Eslami have acknowledged Iran’s technical capacity to build a bomb.

Iran on Sep. 27, 2025, summoned its ambassadors to Britain, France, and Germany after the three European powers activated a mechanism to reinstate sweeping United Nations sanctions on the Islamic Republic over its nuclear program.

“Following the irresponsible action of the three European countries to reinstate repealed UN Security Council resolutions, Iran's ambassadors to Germany, France and the United Kingdom have been summoned to Tehran for consultations,” Iranian state television reported.

The move comes as the so-called “snapback” sanctions — lifted under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal — were due to be reimposed at the end of Saturday, barring any last-minute diplomatic breakthrough.

Western powers argue that Tehran has repeatedly failed to meet its obligations under the accord, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).