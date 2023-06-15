Kurdistan President Nechirvan Barzani meets Emir of Qatar in Baghdad

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, in Baghdad alongside senior Iraqi officials.

It’s an honor to meet Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar tonight in Baghdad, along with Iraqi Prime Minister @mohamedshia, Speaker @AlHaLboosii and @khameskhanjar. Sheikh Tamim’s visit to Iraq underscores significant progress in ties between our nations. We look forward to… pic.twitter.com/056QX5tuaB — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 15, 2023

President Nechirvan Barzani met him at a dinner in Baghdad on the invitation of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani along with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi and Sheikh Khamis

Al-Khanjar, president of the Sovereignty Coalition in Baghdad.

“Sheikh Tamim’s visit to Iraq underscores significant progress in ties between our nations. We look forward to building on improved relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iraq with Qatar,” Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani said in a tweet.

The Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on an official visit to Baghdad met with Iraqi PM Mohammed Al-Sudani and held discussions on bilateral relations between Iraq and Qatar related to energy, transportation, economic and investment fields, and in the field of security and information cooperation.

They reportedly reached a deal related to air and sea transportation and proposed the joint abolishment of visas for Qatar and Iraqi diplomatic passport holders.