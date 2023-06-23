Politics

US considering air defense systems for Kurdistan Region: former Coalition spox

Retired US Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a former spokesman for the US-led Coalition in Iraq speaking to Kurdistan 24, June 23, 2023. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Retired US Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a former spokesman for the US-led Coalition in Iraq and a senior fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, told Kurdistan 24 that the United States is looking to protect the Kurdistan Region from foreign air attacks by providing air defense systems.

The retired colonel praised Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for taking a significant step by launching a new initiative to invest in the Kurdistan Region to help entice US entrepreneurs.

He also said that the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region are imperative for US businessmen and companies to start their projects in the Kurdistan Region, and the provision of air defense systems for the Peshmerga forces will help achieve this goal.

Moreover, the spokesperson praised the relationship between the US military and the Peshmerga forces, though adding the relationship can be improved with Peshmerga reform.

The US continues to support Iraqi and Kurdish Peshmerga forces in the fight against ISIS, according to a renewed deal that was initially signed in 2016 under former Kurdistan Region President Masoud Barzani.

