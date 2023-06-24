PM Barzani lays foundation stone of dam to enhance water conservation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Bastora Dam in northern Erbil province as part of the government’s efforts to bolster water security.

Accompanied by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Minister of Planning as well as other government officials, Barzani laid the foundation stone of the project, which could retain 20 million cubic meters of water upon its completion in a year.

Barzani expressed his delight that the Bastora Dam has been designed by local designers, and is set to be implemented by the Kurdish workforce.

In his speech, Barzani highlighted the range of benefits that the new dam brings to the area, including conserved water that could be used for drinking, irrigation, and tourism purposes, among other advantages.

The local people could benefit from the fishery that will be brought about by the new dam as well, Barzani added.

He highlighted a number of dams that his ninth cabinet has designed and completed over the past years across the Kurdistan Region to increase water conservation. Some of the large dams could also be a source of electricity generation, he added.

A number of the Kurdistan Region’s large dams, including the Dukan and Darbandinkhan dams, have served other parts of the country too, the premier said.

“We expect the Iraqi federal government to help the KRG in renovating the existing dams and constructing new ones,” Barzani added.

The southern Iraqi provinces have experienced a dramatic decrease in water levels at the country’s Tigris and Euphrates rivers due to upstream dam building by Turkey and Iran as well as a lack of precipitation. Outdated agricultural practices and mismanagement of water resources are similarly blamed for Iraq’s chronic water shortages.

Thousands have migrated from the rural parts of the south of Iraq due to droughts in recent years.