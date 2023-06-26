Kurdistan Chronicle magazine features Barzani Memorial in latest issue

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The monthly Kurdistan Chronicle magazine has featured Barzani Memorial in its latest issue, highlighting the Kurdish leader’s history and his struggle for the nation’s freedom.

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani, along with numerous high-level officials and renowned politicians in the country, inaugurated Barzani National Memorial in the Barzan area in early May.

The museum features many aspects of Barzani’s life, including his decades-old struggle for Kurdish freedom.

Penned by Wladimir van Wilgenburg, a Kurdistan-based Dutch journalist, the magazine's fourth issue provided a detailed account of the inauguration ceremony.

An entire section is dedicated to the late leader’s personal belongings in the cave-shaped museum.

‘A memorial to coexistence'

“The memorial thus also represents religious coexistence of the Kurdistan Region,” the magazine wrote, adding the complex’s three domes represent the “brotherly coexistence” of the followers of Islam, Judaism, and Christianity in the area.

A special supplement magazine, Invest Kurdistan, was published along with the latest issue, authored by several business leaders.

The two magazines were officially distributed at the groundbreaking event of Invest Kurdistan, the Region’s investment brand. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani attended the ceremony along with numerous foreign diplomats in late June.

In its current issue, Kurdistan Chronicle featured over 30 topics written by the editorial staff as well as contributors, including intellectuals, business, and religious leaders regarding various topics related to the Kurdistan Region affairs.

The monthly English-language publication was first released in February 2023. Focused on Kurdistan Region affairs, the magazine covers a variety of subjects, including culture, business, and politics.

The magazine aims to deliver an "objective voice" for its readers by combining professional journalism with diverse perspectives, per the media's vision and mission statement.

In addition to the print version, the magazine delivers timely news coverage of the Region as well as world affairs via its website and social media pages, which also contain videos.