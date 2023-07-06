13 ISIS suspects killed in partnered operations in Iraq and Syria in June: CENTCOM

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – During the month of June 2023, US Central Command (CENTCOM, along with coalition and other partners, conducted a total of 37 anti-ISIS operations in Syria and Iraq, resulting in 13 ISIS operatives killed and 21 detained.

"The continued reduction in ISIS activities in Iraq and Syria are a testament to our partner forces’ commitment to the safety and stability of the region,” said Maj. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, CJTF-OIR Commanding General, said in a press statement.

“The Coalition continues to advise, assist, and enable our partners in the lead toward an enduring defeat of ISIS.”

The coalition said the “operations showcase our enduring commitment to the lasting defeat of ISIS to preserve regional security and stability.”

A total of 12 ISIS suspects were killed and 7 detained in Iraq. While in Syria, one 1 ISIS suspect was killed and 14 were detained.

“We commend the competence, professionalism, and dedication of our Iraqi, Syrian, and coalition partner forces,” said Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. “Our continued efforts to defeat ISIS can only be accomplished through sustained and comprehensive partnered operations.”

Although ISIS was territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017 by the then-Iraqi government, and in Syria by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in 2019, it has still carried out small-scale attacks against security forces and civilians, particularly in desert areas.