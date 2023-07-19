Iraq’s electoral body proposes early 2024 for Kurdish parliamentary election

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) on Wednesday proposed holding the Kurdistan Region’s sixth parliamentary election on Feb. 18, 2024, per a statement.

The IHEC’s proposal comes after the Kurdistan Region’s presidency in early July requested the electoral body to supervise the delayed elections, which were supposed to be held last year.

A delegation from the body on Monday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani in Baghdad, where he had asked them to set a date for holding the Kurdish elections.

Iraq is also set to hold the provincial elections this upcoming December.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in mid-June met with the IHEC president in the presence of the United Nations envoy to Iraq in Erbil, where they discussed the preparations for the elections.

Due to political infighting, the Kurdistan Region parties could not agree on amending the election law last year, triggering the extension of the current Kurdistan Parliament term by a year.

Iraqi Supreme Court last month issued its own verdict on the extension, calling it “unconstitutional.”

Kurdish political parties have called for holding the polls as soon as possible.

Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani has recently called for holding the elections without any impediment.