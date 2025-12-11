PM Barzani Orders Rapid Reconstruction of Damaged Chamchamal Schools

KRG PM Masrour Barzani ordered immediate reconstruction of nearly 40 flood-damaged schools in Chamchamal, with funding allocated and exams rescheduled to January, per Minister of Education Alan Hama Saeed.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has ordered the immediate reconstruction of flood-damaged schools in Chamchamal, the Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Education announced on Thursday.

On Thursday, Minister Dr. Alan Hama Saeed visited the district with a senior delegation from the ministry and the Director-General of Education in Sulaimani to assess the damage caused by the severe flooding in recent days.

Speaking at a press conference, the minister outlined three principal decisions issued under the prime minister’s directive and following consultations with the Chamchamal Education Directorate.

Dr. Hama Saeed confirmed that engineering teams from the Sulaimani General Directorate of Education have already arrived in Chamchamal to begin a full assessment.

He said necessary funds will be placed immediately at the disposal of the Sulaimani education authorities, adding:

“Reconstruction of all affected schools will begin next week.”

According to the minister, nearly 40 schools sustained damage or obstruction due to flooding.

The minister said all educational materials and equipment destroyed by water and mud will be replaced “as quickly as possible” by the ministry to prevent any disruption to the academic process.

To ensure student safety and psychological comfort, the Ministry of Education has instructed the Sulaimani directorate to reschedule first-semester final exams for all affected schools to January.

The decision aims to give schools enough time to recover and students the stability needed to sit for their tests.

Dr. Hama Saeed commended the “heroic and humanitarian” efforts of teachers and school administrators who helped evacuate and protect students during the flooding.

“They performed a great service, and as a government we express our deep appreciation,” he said.