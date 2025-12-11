Politics

President Barzani Receives the Head of the "Ninawa li-Ahliha" Party

President Masoud Barzani and the head of the "Ninawa li-Ahliha" party, Abdullah Ajil, discussed the political situation in Iraq, post-election coordination, and the status of Nineveh Governorate.

President Masoud Barzani (R), Abdullah Ajil, Head of the Nineveh for its People Party (L), in Pirmam, Kurdistan Region. (Photo: Barzani HQ)
Barzani Headquarters announced that on Thursday, President Masoud Barzani received Abdullah Hamidi Ajil al-Yawer, the head of the Ninawa li-Ahliha (Nineveh for its People) party, along with an accompanying delegation in Pirmam.

During the meeting, the political situation in Iraq, the post-election phase, and the coordination and relations between political parties were highlighted. The situation in Nineveh Governorate was also discussed.

 President Masoud Barzani (CR), Abdullah Ajil, Head of the Nineveh for its People Party (CL) . and their accompanying delegation in Pirmam. (Photo: Barzani HQ)
 
