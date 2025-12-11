President Barzani Receives the Head of the "Ninawa li-Ahliha" Party

President Masoud Barzani and the head of the "Ninawa li-Ahliha" party, Abdullah Ajil, discussed the political situation in Iraq, post-election coordination, and the status of Nineveh Governorate.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani and Abdullah Ajil, Head of the "Ninawa li-Ahliha" Party, Discuss the Situation in Nineveh Governorate

Barzani Headquarters announced that on Thursday, President Masoud Barzani received Abdullah Hamidi Ajil al-Yawer, the head of the Ninawa li-Ahliha (Nineveh for its People) party, along with an accompanying delegation in Pirmam.

During the meeting, the political situation in Iraq, the post-election phase, and the coordination and relations between political parties were highlighted. The situation in Nineveh Governorate was also discussed.