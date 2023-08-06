PM Barzani meets new Indian Consul General to Erbil

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani on Sunday met with the new Indian Consul General to Erbil, Madan Gopal, in the Kurdistan Region.‎

‎At the meeting, PM Barzani wished the consul general success in his mission.‎

‎PM Barzani expressed the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to Gopal and he hoped to further develop relations between India and the Kurdistan Region.‎

‎Moreover, Gopal thanked the KRG for its cooperation with the consulate and reiterated its desire to promote bilateral relations.

Earlier in Feb. 2023, PM Barzani had met with Indian Ambassador to Iraq Prashant Pise and the Secretary of External Affairs of India in Erbil, Ausaf Sayeed, where the PM discussed his cabinet's work on diversifying income sources, establishing a strong economic base, and digitizing public services.

