PM Barzani congratulates 47th anniversary of Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday extended his congratulations to the leadership and members of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party on the party's 47th anniversary.

Barzani extended his “warmest congratulations” to Mr. Mohammad Haji Mahmood, the party’s secretary general, the leadership, followers, and members of the Kurdistan Socialist Democratic Party on the anniversary, according to a statement.

The premier highlighted the “remarkable role” the party played in the Kurdish liberation movement, hoping it continues to defend legitimate Kurdish rights along with other parties in the Kurdistan Region.

The Party holds the Ministry of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs in the current Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), led by Prime Minister Barzani.

To mark the anniversary, the Party members held a gathering in Gula Khana village in Halabja province early Tuesday. The party secretary highlighted the Kurdish struggle for freedom and democracy in his remarks.

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani similarly congratulated the party on its anniversary on early Tuesday.

President Barzani applauded the Party’s struggle for freedom and the political process in the Kurdish region. He had insisted on unity and cooperation among all parties to protect the Region’s constitutional rights.