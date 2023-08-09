Iraqi fighter jets kill suspected ISIS militants in Saladin

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi fighter jets on Tuesday killed a score of suspected ISIS militants at the Hamrin mountain ranges in Saladin province as part of the military’s increased aerial campaign against the remnants of the radical group.

The airstrikes were based on “accurate military intelligence”, a statement from Security Media Cell, the army’s media read.

Targeting a hideout in the mountains, a number of suspected ISIS militants were killed and an SUV was destroyed in the area, the statement added. It did not elaborate on the number of casualties.

Following the conclusion of the anti-ISIS US-led coalition's combat mission in late 2021, the Iraqi air force has increased its air campaign against the remnants of the group whose self-styled caliphate was brought down in 2017.

As part of these efforts, Iraqi airstrikes have killed at least 70 ISIS militants, a top official said in June.

The terror group occupied approximately one-third of Iraq for nearly three years, including its second-largest city Mosul.

Since the group's self-styled caliphate was destroyed by Kurdish, Iraqi, and international forces, it has regrouped in remote parts of the country. It continues to carry out hit-and-run attacks against security forces and civilians.

The Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces regularly conduct joint operations with the Iraqi forces against ISIS in the so-called "disputed territories" between Erbil and Baghdad, where the group is most active.