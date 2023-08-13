PM Barzani receives outgoing Canadian envoy to Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday received the outgoing Canadian Ambassador to Iraq Gregory Galligan.

Wishing the diplomat success in his new endeavor, Barzani extended his gratitude to the ambassador for his efforts to enhance Canada-Kurdistan Region ties, according to a statement from the premier's office.

Ambassador Galligan expressed his appreciation for the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) cooperation with his diplomatic mission.

The officials discussed holding the Kurdistan Region parliamentary elections on time, resolving the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad as well as guaranteeing the constitutional rights of the Kurdish people, according to the press release.

Tammy Ames, the new head of the Canadian Embassy office in Erbil, also attended the meeting.

The ambassador was inaugurated as the Canadian envoy in Dec. 2021, replacing his predecessor Ambassador Ulric Shannon.

Ottawa and Erbil enjoy close diplomatic relations, as Canada has been an active member of the global coalition against ISIS that had supported the Kurdish Peshmerga forces to territorially defeat the radical militants in 2017.

The country is also involved in trade and investment with the Kurdistan Region, where it opened its embassy office in 2014.

“And we want to continue to build on that relationship, whether it's expanding now to look at issues like climate change and green technology and agriculture but we have a very robust relationship and we're very proud of it,” Galligan told Kurdistan 24 in Nov. 2022.