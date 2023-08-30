Politics

French president to visit Baghdad ‘soon’, says premier’s office

Al-Sudani extended his condolences over the killing of a French special forces member in Iraq on Monday during an anti-ISIS fight in Saladin province.
author_image Kurdistan 24
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a National hommage to Jean-Louis Georgelin, a former French army chief, August 25, 2023. (Photo: Bertrand Guady/AFP)
Iraq France Emmanuel Macron Baghdad aghdad 2023 Conference on Economic Integration and Regional Cooperation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit the Iraqi capital Baghdad “soon”, the Iraqi premier’s office announced on Tuesday.

President Macron announced his visit during a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani, according to a statement from the premier’s office.

The press release did not elaborate further on the European president’s arrival in Baghdad. If undertaken, the visit will be the third of its kind by Macron to Iraq, with which Paris has deepened its ties in recent years.

Macron and Al-Sudani discussed the purchase of the French radar system, Thales, of which Baghdad had begun its installment to protect its airspace.

The two leaders highlighted the preparations for the Baghdad 2023 Conference on Economic Integration and Regional Cooperation, which Iraq will host by the end of the year.

France has actively taken part in both versions of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership. The regional gathering was first held in Baghdad in 2021 with French support. Jordan hosted the second conference a year later.

In early 2023, Al-Sudani visited Paris and met with the country’s top officials, with whom he had signed a number of memorandum of understanding.

As part of Chammal's operation, France has been an integral part of the US-led Coalition against ISIS since 2014.

