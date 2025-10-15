President Barzani Receives High-Level Syrian Kurdish National Council Delegation

President Masoud Barzani met with a high-level Kurdish National Council in Syria delegation, urging intra-Kurdish unity and peaceful coexistence with other Syrian components as essential for stability and rights within a decentralized Syria.

Erbil (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Wednesday, received a high-level delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (KNCS) at Pirmam, reaffirming his enduring support for Kurdish unity, national reconciliation, and peaceful coexistence among all components of Syrian society.

According to a statement released by Barzani Headquarters, the delegation included the secretaries-general of all political parties affiliated with the Council, marking one of the most significant KNCS visits to the Kurdistan Region in the recent year. The meeting was announced through the official Barzani Headquarters Facebook page, which confirmed that the two sides exchanged views on the political situation in the region and the latest developments in Syria.

President Barzani, addressing the ongoing challenges facing the Kurdish population in Syria, underscored the urgent need for intra-Kurdish unity and called upon all Kurdish parties to strengthen the foundations of social peace, harmony, and cooperation with Syria’s Arab and other ethnic and religious components.

The Kurdish National Council (KNCS) is a coalition of several Syrian Kurdish political parties. It was founded in Erbil in 2011. The group's primary political goal is to achieve Kurdish cultural and political rights within a federal and democratic Syrian state. It is recognized as a key representative of the Syrian Kurdish community in international forums, such as the UN-led Geneva peace talks, where it often participates as part of the broader Syrian opposition. The KNCS advocates for decentralization and the constitutional recognition of Kurdish rights within Syria's future.

Wednesday’s meeting represents a continuation of President Barzani’s long-standing efforts to promote peace in the Syria, following several key engagements throughout the year. On Jan. 21, 2025, President Barzani also met with KNCS delegation in Erbil to discuss the outcomes of ongoing Kurdish dialogues and efforts toward intra-Kurdish rapprochement.

During that meeting, President Barzani reiterated that the unity of Kurdish parties in Syria is a strategic necessity to safeguard Kurdish rights and stability. The discussions also referenced the recent engagement between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi and President Barzani, which happened on Jan. 16, 2025, when SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi met with President Barzani in Erbil in what was described as a landmark moment for Kurdish unity. Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Political Bureau Member Hoshyar Zebari hailed the meeting as “a significant achievement to strengthen Kurdish unity and positioning vis-à-vis the new Syrian rulers in Damascus for a smooth political transition.” Zebari also expressed gratitude to the allies who supported these efforts, noting that Abdi’s visit followed preparatory discussions held by Hamid Darbandi, President Barzani’s Special Representative for Syrian Kurdish Affairs.

On Sep. 9, 2025, Mohammad Ismail, the head of the Kurdish National Council in Syria, described President Barzani as a national symbol of Kurdish unity and a defender of Kurdish rights across all four parts of Kurdistan. Speaking to Kurdistan24, Ismail said:

“President Barzani shoulders the concerns of all Kurds, wherever they may be. He is not just a party leader—he is the national symbol of our people. Whenever Kurds face difficulties in any part of Kurdistan, he mobilizes all his political, diplomatic, and logistical efforts to assist them.”

Ismail emphasized that Barzani’s vision rests on two key pillars: the pursuit of Kurdish unity and steadfast support for the Kurdish people wherever they face repression. “President Barzani’s message is one of peace and coexistence,” Ismail stated, stressing that the Kurdish issue in Syria is a national matter that must be resolved within a democratic and decentralized Syria.

He warned that without resolving the Kurdish question, Syria cannot achieve lasting stability, and urged the Syrian government to engage seriously with the unified Kurdish delegation that emerged from the Kurdish Unity and Solidarity Conference. “Damascus cannot rule the country without the Kurds,” he said. “It must sit with the Kurdish delegation and resolve the Kurdish cause in Syria.”

Ismail reaffirmed KNCS’s commitment to dialogue and peaceful solutions, noting that “we have not taken up arms and we will continue to extend our hand. It is time for Damascus to sit with the Kurdish delegation and find a solution to the Kurdish issue in Syria.”

Echoing this view, Faisal Youssef, KNCS spokesperson, told Kurdistan24 that the Kurdish movement does not seek partition but rather a decentralized Syria where Kurds can govern themselves and participate as equal partners in rebuilding the country. “This is not about division,” Youssef said. “We seek constitutional guarantees for our rights as a distinct people living on our land within Syria. Only through dialogue, decentralization, and genuine partnership can stability return to Syria.”

President Barzani’s message during Wednesday’s meeting aligns with his broader regional diplomacy aimed at preventing conflict and fostering peaceful coexistence. In an exclusive interview with France 24 on September 8, 2025, President Barzani issued a strong warning that a U.S. and coalition withdrawal from Iraq would trigger an ISIS resurgence, creating a security vacuum reminiscent of 2012.

Discussing the evolving situation in Syria, he voiced deep concern over the risk of an Arab–Kurdish confrontation, stressing that his greatest fear was external interference sparking intercommunal violence. “We must not focus on war because war is not a solution,” he said. “The new powers in Syria must take into account all components of the country.”

Barzani reaffirmed his support for the March Agreement between SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi and interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, which seeks to integrate regional institutions under a unified administrative framework. Despite the agreement’s stalled implementation, Barzani urged all sides to maintain dialogue and avoid confrontation.

When asked about Türkiye’s stance toward the SDF, President Barzani responded diplomatically, highlighting his positive relationship with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and stressing that Ankara, too, supports a peaceful process. “The Turkish government supports peace, as do we,” he said, adding that he believes both sides ultimately desire stability.

President Barzani has also expressed optimism about ongoing peace efforts in Türkiye, particularly the PKK’s recent decision to disarm and disband, which he described as a historic turning point. He confirmed that his government has provided full support for the peace initiative, emphasizing that true peace requires inclusivity, courage, and mutual recognition.

“I hope to meet Abdullah Öcalan one day outside the prison,” Barzani remarked, signaling his belief that reconciliation and release will be necessary steps toward a lasting resolution.

Wednesday’s meeting with the KNCS delegation reaffirmed that President Barzani’s leadership continues to serve as a stabilizing and unifying force for Kurds across the region, rooted in dialogue, moderation, and the pursuit of peace.

As Barzani reiterated to his Syrian guests, Kurdish unity remains the key to ensuring rights, stability, and coexistence in the new Syria. His call for solidarity among Kurdish, Arab, and other communities echoes his enduring message: that the road to peace begins with partnership, understanding, and national reconciliation.