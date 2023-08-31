Coalition urges end to violence in northeast Syria after 40 killed in Deir ez-Zor

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition in a statement on Thursday said violence must cease in northeast Syria, after 40 people were killed in clashes between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and tribal fighters.

“Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve continues to closely monitor events in northeast Syria,” the US-led coalition said. “We remain focused on working with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to ensure the enduring defeat of Daesh (ISIS).”

Moreover, the USS-led coalition stated that the current infighting “creates instability and increases the risk of Daesh (ISIS) resurgence. The violence in northeast Syria must cease and the effort returned to creating peace and stability in northeast Syria free from the threat of Daesh (ISIS).”

The US-led coalition underlined it continues to be focused on advising. assisting and enabling partner forces in the enduring defeat of Daesh (ISIS).

Since Aug. 27, heavy clashes broke out between the SDF and Arab tribes in Deir ez-Zor, after the SDF arrested and dismissed Abu Khawla, the head of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council, an Arab majority group that was part of the SDF and fought against ISIS.

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), so far 40 people were killed, including five civilians.

The SDF accused Abu Khawla of “committing criminal offenses and engaging in drug trafficking.

His supporters have called on the SDF to release the Arab leader and have attacked SDF checkpoints and bases in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor.

They have called for their own adminstration separate from the SDF in Deir ez-Zor, but so far not all Arab tribes have supported the unrest.

The Syrian government have also allegedly send cells to SDF-held Deir ez-Zor to spread further unrest.

SOHR reported on Thursday that elders and dignitaries of Al-Bagarah tribe met with SDF commanders in Al-Ma’amel area, in presence of a coalition coordinator, in order to reach a solution putting an end to the infighting between SDF and gunmen of "Deir Ezzor Military Council."

Moreover, they aim to form a negotiation committee and open roads.