Demonstrators in Duhok decry Iraqi government’s incompetence

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A demonstration was held on Tuesday morning in Newroz Park by thousands of Duhok residents in response to both the killing of four Kurdish protesters in Kirkuk and the failure of the Iraqi government to grant the Kurdistan Region its fair share of the country’s budget.

Demonstrators from Akre, Bardarash, Semel, Amedi, Shekhan and Zakho expressed sympathy for the families of the martyrs and those injured in Kirkuk.

Demonstrators also called on the Iraqi government to adhere to the constitution and the federal budget law and to implement its agreements with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Moreover, an organizer of the demonstration in Duhok, Mullah Anas Doski, told Kurdistan 24 that the demonstration was intended to convey to the political parties in the Kurdistan Region and to the international community a message that the Iraqi government must change its policies.

During the demonstration Duhok Governor Ali Tatar told Kurdistan 24 that the people of Duhok had very specific demands; they demanded that the Iraqi constitution articles related to Kurds, particularly Article 140, be implemented, the Kurdistan Region's financial entitlements be paid, and that the recent agreement between the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi prime ministers be implemented.

Governor Tatar added “It is important that the demonstrators directed their demands, which were constitutional, legal and peaceful, to the Iraqi government and expressed their attitude towards Baghdad's decisions." ‎

The governor later thanked the citizens who participated in the demonstration from different parts of Duhok governorate and the Kurdistan Region, and he further thanked the Asayish security forces for maintaining security during the event.‎

On Monday, Peshawa Hawramani, spokesman for the KRG, announced on Tuesday that the Iraqi government is conducting a “policy of deprivation against the people of the Kurdistan Region.”

