Putin Warns of Severe Consequences Over Russian Frozen Assets in Europe

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Russian President Vladimir Putin used his annual year-end press conference on Friday to project confidence in Russia’s military position in Ukraine, while delivering a sharp warning over any move to use frozen Russian assets in support of Kyiv, framing such action as an act with “severe” consequences.

The live-broadcast press conference, held alongside a nationwide call-in program allowing citizens across Russia to pose questions, marked a quarter-century of Putin’s rule and served as a platform for him to address domestic and global affairs.

Putin asserted that Russian forces are advancing across the Ukrainian front lines, praising recent military gains and portraying Ukrainian forces as being in retreat. “Our forces are advancing along the entire line of contact… the enemy is retreating in all directions,” he said.

He argued that sustained Russian operations had inflicted heavy losses on Ukraine’s strategic reserves. “The enemy’s problem is that, as a result of our active and effective operations, it has suffered heavy losses in its strategic reserves. Almost nothing remains. This is a very important element, and I hope it will encourage the Ukrainian regime to resolve all disputed issues and end this conflict peacefully,” Putin added.

Despite this, the Russian president said Moscow does not believe Ukraine is currently ready for peace talks. At the same time, he stressed that Russia remains “ready and willing” to end the war peacefully, based on principles he said were outlined by the Russian Foreign Ministry in 2024.

A central focus of Putin’s remarks was the issue of frozen Russian assets held abroad. He warned of harsh repercussions if these assets are used to benefit Ukraine, describing such a move as outright theft. “Moving forward with this plan would have been an act of ‘robbery,’” he said, adding pointedly: “But why can’t they move forward with this robbery? Because the consequences for the thieves could be severe.”

Putin also commented on a video clip that Russia claims is fabricated, purportedly showing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking at the Kupiansk memorial. “He is an artist, and a very talented artist,” Putin said, emphasizing that the remark was made “without any sarcasm.”

The remarks come as diplomatic activity surrounding the war intensifies. According to information cited by Agence France-Presse (AFP), US and Russian officials are preparing to hold new talks in Miami as part of US President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the nearly four-year-old conflict. A White House official said the discussions will focus on Trump’s proposed framework for ending the war, though the composition of the delegations has not been officially disclosed.

Politico reported that Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to represent Washington, while Russia’s delegation is set to include Kirill Dmitriev, an economic envoy of President Putin.

The planned Miami talks follow the issue of the frozen Russian assets. A senior Ukrainian official told AFP that the US administration is pressuring European countries not to use frozen Russian funds to finance aid to Kyiv. The European Union has prepared a plan to use assets belonging to Russia’s central bank to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine over the next two years. Most of the estimated €210 billion in frozen assets are held in Europe, primarily in Belgium under the management of Euroclear.

While most EU member states support the plan, Belgium has voiced opposition, citing fears of Russian retaliation and concerns over disproportionate consequences. The Ukrainian official said President Zelensky plans to travel to Brussels to urge European leaders to approve the use of the assets, noting that seven EU countries have yet to declare their position.

A US official, speaking anonymously to AFP, said European leaders are privately asking Washington to intervene while publicly avoiding opposition due to fears of long-term damage to investment confidence and institutional credibility. An earlier version of Trump’s peace plan reportedly included using some frozen Russian assets for a US-led reconstruction effort in Ukraine.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said both Ukraine and Russia have clearly stated positions on the issue, adding that Washington’s role is limited to facilitating dialogue that could lead to an agreement.

As Washington and Moscow prepare for talks in Miami, Putin’s forceful messaging underscores the deep divide between diplomatic efforts and realities on the battlefield, highlighting the challenges facing any attempt to bring Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II to an end.