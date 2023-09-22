Security

Syrian army takes back control of Hasakah military barracks: SOHR

Infighting erupted between pro-government forces in Hasakah (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – After heavy infighting with a pro-government militia, the Syrian army completely took control of the military barracks in Hasakah city, a war monitor reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, infighting erupted between the pro-government National Defence Forces (NDF) and the Syrian army in Hasakah city, after the local NDF commander in Hasakah rebelled against the government.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that Syrian government forces completely took control of the security zone in Al-Hasakah city after heavy clashes between members of the NDF.

Moreover, it noted that the fate of NDF commander Abdulkader Hamo remains unknown.


The Syrian army earlier demanded his surrender after he severed ties with the government.

