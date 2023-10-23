Peshmerga ministry supports PM Al-Sudani’s call for probe into Iraqi-Peshmerga skirmish

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga on Monday expressed its support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani’s call for a probe into a recent skirmish between Iraqi and Peshmerga forces in Makhmour district.

The statement came a day after the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces engaged in a skirmish on Mount Qarachoogh over the control of a number of outposts that have been recently deserted by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants.

At least two Peshmerga officers were killed in the fight with the Iraqi military Sunday afternoon while a number of others were wounded. The Iraqi forces also sustained causalities.

Ministry of Peshmerga expressed support for the call made by the Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander in Chief of the armed forces on Sunday to launch “a swift and transparent investigation in order to underline the causes of the tension as well as to find a resolution to bring about security and stability,” the Peshmerga ministry added.

The Ministry described the causalities on both sides as “martyrs” and reiterated the commitment to work with the Iraqi federal government for a “sustainable and fundamental solution”.

Erbil Governorate said the fighting was caused by a “misunderstanding” between the forces, similarly echoing the ministry’s call for a probe.

Makhmour is a majority Kurdish district in southern Erbil province, where it has been part of the disputed territories between Erbil and Baghdad for decades.

The two forces have previously conducted joint sweeping operations against ISIS in the area.