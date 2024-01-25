Drone shot down by US-led coalition near Erbil Air Base: CTD

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An unmanned drone has been shot down at the Erbil Air Base adjacent to the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil International Airport (EIA), the Kurdish counter-terrorism reported on Thursday.

The explosive drone was fired by ‘outlawed militias’ towards the military base, the General Directorate of Counter Terrorism said.

The Coalition forces have recently come under increasing drone attacks from the Iran-backed paramilitary groups.

This is a developing story...