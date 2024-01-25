Security

Drone shot down by US-led coalition near Erbil Air Base: CTD

An unmanned drone has been shot down at the Erbil Air Base.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The logo of the Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD). (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
The logo of the Kurdistan Region Directorate General of Counter-Terrorism (CTD). (Photo: Designed by Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Erbil Air Base CTD Coalition

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An unmanned drone has been shot down at the Erbil Air Base adjacent to the Kurdistan Region’s Erbil International Airport (EIA), the Kurdish counter-terrorism reported on Thursday.

The explosive drone was fired by ‘outlawed militias’ towards the military base, the General Directorate of Counter Terrorism said.

The Coalition forces have recently come under increasing drone attacks from the Iran-backed paramilitary groups.

This is a developing story...

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive