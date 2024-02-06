President Barzani, South Korean envoy discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday received Seungcheol Lim, the Republic of Korea's Consul General in the Kurdistan Region, and Ko Heeseok, Resident Representative of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Erbil, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The officials discussed strengthening bilateral ties between Kurdistan Region and the Asian country.

They also discussed the current work and activities of KOICA, which has provided “valuable assistance” to the Kurdistan Region for several years and has successfully implemented various service projects in different areas, according to the press release.

The Kurdish president expressed his gratitude for the “strong friendship” between Korea and the Kurdistan Region. He specifically emphasized the valuable contributions made by KOICA in different sectors, enhancing the daily lives of Kurdistan Region residents.

The President also mentioned the noteworthy reconstruction efforts carried out by the Korean Zaytun Division peacekeeping contingent 20 years ago, from 2004 to 2008.

“These efforts played a crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations and partnership between the two nations,” he said.

The officials also addressed the relations between Erbil and Baghdad, along with the current situation in Iraq and the broader region.

Since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, the Republic of Korea has been closely involved in the Kurdistan Region through funding and supporting development projects, including health and reconstruction projects and the building of schools.