Cihan Bank backs MyAccount initiative as pioneering digital transformation

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Issa Abdullatif al-Babli, Director of Digital Banking at Cihan Bank, heralded the launch of the MyAccount initiative as a transformative milestone in digitizing the financial landscape of the Kurdistan Region.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Thursday, May 9, 2024, Babli underscored the pivotal role of the MyAccount project in revolutionizing the region's financial ecosystem, offering citizens a myriad of indispensable services at their fingertips.

Describing the MyAccount platform as a gateway to the digital banking realm, Babli emphasized its accessibility and convenience, providing users with seamless access to a comprehensive suite of electronic services.

"At the heart of the MyAccount initiative lies the empowerment of citizens through enhanced access to banking services," Babli remarked.

"By leveraging the MyAccount card, individuals can effortlessly manage their finances, from receiving salaries directly into their accounts to engaging in online shopping both domestically and internationally," he explained.

Highlighting the versatility of the MyAccount card, Babli elucidated its utility in facilitating seamless money transfers, both within Iraq and abroad.

"Through this innovative platform, citizens can initiate and receive money transfers with unparalleled ease and efficiency, transcending geographical boundaries," he added.

Furthermore, Babli underscored the convenience of digital banking services, emphasizing the accessibility afforded to users through personalized card functionalities.

"With a secure login and password, users can access their account details and card balance from any Cihan Bank branch, empowering them with real-time insights into their financial standing," he explained.

In heralding the MyAccount project as a harbinger of societal transformation, Babli expressed optimism about its far-reaching implications, envisioning a shift towards a cashless society characterized by seamless transactions and enhanced financial inclusion.

"As we transition from a cash-based society to one driven by digital credits, the MyAccount initiative heralds a new era of empowerment and convenience," he remarked.

In essence, the MyAccount initiative represents a paradigm shift in banking practices, embodying the Kurdistan Region's commitment to embracing technological innovation and fostering economic resilience in an increasingly digitized world.