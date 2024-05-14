KRG ready to assist in IDPs return, calls for genuine efforts from Iraqi government

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has reiterated its readiness to support the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their respective areas, provided that the Iraqi government ensures stability and safeguards their rights.

Despite the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced's commitment to repatriate all IDPs by the end of July, many remain unable to return home even a decade after displacement and seven years following the defeat of ISIS.

Over 750,000 individuals continue to reside outside camps, apprehensive about returning due to various concerns.

The failure to implement the Sinjar agreement and ongoing obstacles, including armed group interference and diversion of reconstruction funds, further hinder the return of IDPs.

Militarization by militias and demographic changes in Sunni areas exacerbate the situation, impeding the restoration of stability and deterring repatriation efforts.

The KRG has reaffirmed its support for IDP return initiatives but insists on substantive actions rather than mere political rhetoric from the Iraqi government.

Emphasizing the need for genuine efforts to secure IDPs' rights and create conducive conditions for their return, the KRG calls for coordinated action to address the complex challenges hindering repatriation.

As the region navigates the complexities of post-conflict reconstruction and reconciliation, the KRG remains committed to facilitating the safe and dignified return of IDPs, underscoring the imperative of tangible steps to ensure their security, rights, and reintegration into their communities.