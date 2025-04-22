PM Barzani, Former Iraqi President Barham Salih Discuss Regional Developments

The meeting focused on the overall situation in Iraq and the broader region, with both leaders exchanging perspectives on the challenges and opportunities ahead.

2025-04-22 17:04

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met on Tuesday with former Iraqi President Barham Salih to discuss the latest political and regional developments, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The meeting focused on the overall situation in Iraq and the broader region, with both leaders exchanging perspectives on the challenges and opportunities ahead.

A key point of discussion was the ongoing efforts to form the new KRG cabinet. Both Barzani and Salih underscored the importance of establishing a strong, unified government that can effectively serve the people of the Kurdistan Region and address pressing national issues.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment to political stability and cooperation in shaping the region’s future.