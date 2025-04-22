Erbil Steps Up Stray Dog Roundup as Shelter Receives Over 15,000 Animals

Zhyar Jalal, head of Erbil’s Services and Environmental Protection Directorate, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that two dedicated teams are working daily to collect stray dogs from across the city and transport them to the municipal shelter.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Efforts to manage the stray dog population in Erbil have significantly intensified, with more than 15,000 dogs taken to the city's shelter to date, according to local authorities.

Zhyar Jalal, head of Erbil’s Services and Environmental Protection Directorate, told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday that two dedicated teams are working daily to collect stray dogs from across the city and transport them to the municipal shelter.

“Currently, at least 50 stray dogs are collected each day, bringing the total to over 15,000,” Jalal stated.

The initiative gained momentum following recent incidents involving stray dogs, including the tragic death of a young man and the injury of a child. “After those attacks, we intensified our efforts to control the stray dog population,” Jalal explained.

Although exact figures are unavailable, authorities estimate that around 10,000 stray dogs still roam Erbil's streets.

Jalal added that the operation is conducted using two municipal vehicles, clearly marked with blue license plates, that patrol neighborhoods and safely transport animals to the shelter.

The campaign is part of a broader strategy to improve public safety and urban cleanliness across Erbil.