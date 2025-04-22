Zakho to Host Inaugural Kurdish Clothes Festival, Spotlighting Cultural Heritage and Tourism

“We are also expecting the participation of cultural troupes from Khorasan, Kermashan, Bitlis, and Qamishlo, in addition to special guest performances from other parts of Kurdistan,” said Delkhaz Musa.

2025-04-22 22:18

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The city of Zakho is set to welcome the third edition of its much-anticipated “Shel u Shepk” Festival, a vibrant celebration of traditional Kurdish attire and folklore, scheduled to begin on Tuesday. The two-day event aims to bolster cultural tourism and highlight the richness of Kurdish heritage.

Delkhaz Musa, the festival’s coordinator, confirmed to Kurdistan 24 that final preparations have been completed, and the event will feature both morning discussion sessions and evening folkloric performances held near the iconic Delal Bridge—Zakho’s historical landmark.

Celebrating Kurdish identity through fashion and folklore

“The festival will bring together 30 Kurdish fashion models—both men and women—who will showcase traditional costumes from various regions of Kurdistan,” Musa said. “We are also expecting the participation of cultural troupes from Khorasan, Kermashan, Bitlis, and Qamishlo, in addition to special guest performances from other parts of Kurdistan.”

According to Musa, the festival will include musical performances by a diverse array of artists and ensembles, including the renowned Heranbiji group from Erbil. Celebrated Kurdish singers Hasan Sharif and Sharifana Kurdi are also scheduled to perform, bringing classical Kurdish music to life during the evening programs.

A growing cultural tradition in Zakho

Now in its third year, the Shel u Shepk Festival is organized under the auspices of Zakho’s Independent Administration and has swiftly become one of the city’s most prominent cultural events. Organizers view the festival as a key component of Zakho’s strategy to enhance its cultural footprint and position itself as a growing destination for heritage tourism.

Musa emphasized the festival’s role in connecting the people of Kurdistan with their roots. “Shel u Shepk is more than a fashion event. It’s a celebration of Kurdish identity, diversity, and unity across borders,” he said.

With an expanding roster of participants and growing public interest, Zakho’s cultural calendar is quickly gaining recognition, showcasing the enduring vitality of Kurdish heritage in a modern context. The city’s blend of history, hospitality, and artistic expression positions it as a rising hub for cultural revival in the Kurdistan Region.