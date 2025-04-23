Cardinal Sako Praises Kurdistan Region for Championing Peace, Coexistence Amid Regional Turmoil

Cardinal Sako highlighted the KRG’s long-standing role in supporting all groups, particularly during times of hardship. He recalled how the Kurdistan Region hosted thousands of displaced Christians during times of war and persecution.

By Dler Mohammed

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Region on Wednesday marked National Prayer Breakfast Day with a formal ceremony, where Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako commended the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for organizing the occasion and reaffirming its commitment to democratic values, peaceful coexistence, and civil governance.

In his address during the ceremony, Cardinal Sako expressed his deep gratitude to the Kurdistan Region, describing it as a land that has consistently championed diversity and mutual respect among its ethnic and religious communities. “Thank you to the Kurdistan Region for this meaningful event—National Prayer Breakfast Day—and for your enlightened vision of democratic governance and respect for pluralism and unity,” he stated.

Cardinal Sako highlighted the KRG’s long-standing role in supporting all groups, particularly during times of hardship. He recalled how the Kurdistan Region hosted thousands of displaced Christians during times of war and persecution and emphasized that today, many regions remain mired in war and strife, causing death and destruction. “Just look at Gaza,” he added, “where suffering and chaos not only divide people but also threaten the peace and stability of the broader region.”

He called for deeper dialogue and collaboration to resolve underlying tensions and advance peace. “This reality calls for more dialogue to address chronic issues and to take steps toward peace, development, and equality. A new legal framework is needed—one that guarantees equal rights and opportunities for all communities,” he urged.

The Cardinal also touched on outdated laws that no longer serve modern society and emphasized that sectarianism and religious extremism are not rooted in faith but in the political and economic manipulation of religion. “We live in a fast-moving era, yet some laws are relics of the past. The real problem isn’t religion itself—Muslims, Jews, and Christians are not enemies. The problem lies in the misuse of religion for political gain.”

Reaffirming the role of faith in promoting unity, Cardinal Sako said, “God created us to live together in joy and peace, not to kill each other. In today’s world, peace remains a necessity, especially in this region where many suffer because of war and conflict.”

He fondly remembered Pope Francis, describing him as a rare personality and a strong voice for dialogue and peace. Sako recalled their shared efforts with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar in 2017 to sign a declaration promoting interfaith brotherhood. He also noted the historic 2021 papal visit to Baghdad, which he said provided reassurance and a model for how religions can serve as bridges for peace and mutual respect. “Iraq is in my heart,” the Pope had said then, a sentiment Cardinal Sako echoed with hope.

The Kurdistan Region has long been recognized as a safe haven for ethnic and religious minorities in Iraq and the broader Middle East. In the wake of the ISIS insurgency, thousands of Christians, Yazidis, and other minority groups sought refuge in Kurdish-controlled areas. The KRG, under the leadership of officials like President Masoud Barzani, was lauded for its efforts to foster unity among diverse groups and for protecting civilians during the conflict.

National Prayer Breakfast Day is a symbolic recognition of this inclusive spirit, aiming to reinforce social cohesion and celebrate the region’s mosaic of cultures, languages, and faiths. The event gains particular significance amid rising regional instability—most notably in Gaza, where ongoing conflict continues to claim civilian lives and destabilize neighboring countries.

Cardinal Sako’s words serve not only as appreciation but also as a reminder of the importance of maintaining dialogue, updating legal systems to reflect modern values, and preserving peace in a volatile region.