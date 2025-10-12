From Umm al-Nour Cathedral to Al-Azhar Institute: KRG Puts Coexistence Into Practice

Minister Pishtiwan Sadiq praised the opening of Umm al-Nour Church and the Al-Azhar Institute as symbols of Kurdistan's commitment to coexistence.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a day that powerfully showcased the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) deep and active commitment to nurturing its diverse religious landscape, the Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs, Dr. Pishtiwan Sadiq, on Sunday lauded two landmark events—the inauguration of the magnificent new Umm al-Nour Cathedral in Ankawa and the laying of the foundation stone for an expanded Al-Azhar Institute in Erbil—as powerful and tangible embodiments of the values of coexistence that define the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at both ceremonies, Minister Sadiq emphasized that these government-led initiatives are not merely construction projects, but are in fact a "message of love and peace," a "true testament to the coexistence of the children of Kurdistan," and a clear signal that "Kurdistan will remain a safe haven for all its children."

The day's events, both of which were presided over by KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, served as a vivid, real-time illustration of the government's holistic and even-handed approach to supporting its religious communities.

The morning began in the Christian enclave of Ankawa with the historic consecration of the Umm al-Nour (Mother of Light) Cathedral, a grand new house of worship built entirely by the KRG for the Christian community, many of whom are displaced from other parts of Iraq. Just hours later, the focus shifted to the laying of the foundation stone for a new, purpose-built facility for the Al-Azhar Institute, the only branch in all of Iraq of the world-renowned center of moderate Islamic learning.

At the opening ceremony of the Umm al-Nour Cathedral, Minister Sadiq delivered a powerful address in which he articulated the profound symbolic meaning of the new church.

"This church is not just a religious building," he declared, "but a message of love and peace and a true testament to the coexistence of the children of Kurdistan with all its components." He described the cathedral as a "symbol of unity and a sign that Kurdistan is a home for everyone and respects everyone."

Minister Sadiq took the opportunity to express his deep gratitude to the Prime Minister for his unwavering personal commitment to this vision. "We thank the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government for his continuous support for the process of coexistence in Kurdistan," the Minister stated.

He also extended his thanks to all those who had contributed to the "unique project," which he said "will remain as a beacon of light for the history of coexistence."

In a final, noteworthy gesture of inter-communal respect and appreciation, the Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs also thanked the church's own leader, Metropolitan Daoud, for his positive and vocal advocacy for the Kurdistan Region on the international stage.

"I want to thank Metropolitan Daoud for his beautiful stances towards the Kurdistan Region," Minister Sadiq said. "In all his meetings and interviews abroad, he emphasizes the reality of peace and coexistence in the Kurdistan Region."

Later in the day, at the joint ceremony for the laying of the foundation stone of the new Al-Azhar Institute and the graduation of a new class from the Institute of Imams and Preachers, Minister Sadiq once again highlighted the significance of the KRG's investment in religious education and infrastructure.

"We are pleased with the laying of the foundation stone of the Al-Azhar Institute by Masrour Barzani, the Prime Minister," he began.

He provided a detailed overview of the Al-Azhar Institute's unique and vital role in the region. "The Al-Azhar Institute at the level of Iraq is only in Erbil," he stated, underscoring its importance as a singular center for this particular stream of Islamic education.

He noted its impressive growth, stating that it "now has more than 350 students," and highlighted its direct and successful partnership with the parent institution in Egypt, with "82 students currently studying at the Mashyakha of Al-Azhar University in Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctorate degrees."

He expressed his confidence that with the laying of the new foundation stone, the new building "will be completed in a short time," and that this expansion will allow for the opening of a new scientific department and a dedicated girls' section.

Minister Sadiq also spoke about the more recently established Institute of Imams and Preachers, which was celebrating its second graduation year. He recounted the origins of the institute, which was founded in 2022 to address the need for a dedicated training center for religious teachers.

"At the beginning of the establishment of this institute, we met with several teachers to create a place to train teachers," he explained. "Fortunately, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani gave his approval for that building to be constructed." He praised the hard work of the institute's teachers, stating that they "have played a major role in achieving this success today."

Crucially, Minister Sadiq detailed the modern and progressive curriculum that has been developed for these future religious leaders, a curriculum that is designed to actively promote the values of tolerance and civic responsibility.

"The topics that are related to coexistence, human rights, love of the homeland, and mutual acceptance, we have added those to the subjects of religious sciences," he revealed.

This integration of modern civic values into the heart of traditional religious education is a key component of the KRG's strategy to combat extremism and foster a culture of moderation. He praised the teachers for their commitment to this vision, stating that "those teachers, just like our forefathers, serve their community and their religion."

The back-to-back ceremonies on Sunday, one celebrating the Christian faith and the other advancing moderate Islamic scholarship, were a powerful and deliberate statement by the KRG.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani himself, in his speeches at both events, emphasized that this juxtaposition was a clear "evidence and a sign of the diversity of Kurdistan's society and the importance the Kurdistan Regional Government places on all religions and on the further deepening of peaceful coexistence."

The work of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs, under the leadership of Minister Pishtiwan Sadiq, is at the very heart of this mission, translating the political leadership's vision of a tolerant and pluralistic society into tangible, on-the-ground reality, from the soaring spires of a new cathedral to the classrooms where the next generation of imams are learning about human rights.