Barham Salih: Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast Day Is a Historic Milestone for Kurdistan

Speaking at the interfaith event held in Erbil on Wednesday, under the theme “Toward Unity in Faith,” Salih praised the Region for transforming its historical identity into a modern-day model of peaceful pluralism.

11 hours ago

By Ahora Qadi

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Former Iraqi President Barham Salih described the Kurdistan Region’s hosting of the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast Day as a “historic occasion” and a bold reaffirmation of the region’s enduring legacy of coexistence, tolerance, and interfaith solidarity.

Speaking at the interfaith event held in Erbil on Wednesday, under the theme “Toward Unity in Faith,” Salih praised the Region for transforming its historical identity into a modern-day model of peaceful pluralism.

Kurdistan: A land where differences converge in peace

“This is more than just a ceremonial gathering,” Salih said. “It is a historic day in the Kurdistan Region, whose soil has, throughout history, embraced diversity—faiths and communities living together in peace.”

Salih underscored the symbolic weight of holding such a summit in Erbil at a time when the world is witnessing heightened divisions, calling the initiative an invitation for others to follow the example of Kurdistan.

A human family united by faith, not divided by belief

“We are not gathered here today as separate groups,” he said. “We are one human family—united in our rejection of violence, in our pursuit of peace, and in our determination to stand together against division.”

Barham Salih’s message emphasized that real peace requires deliberate and inclusive efforts, echoing the principles the Kurdistan Region has long championed: recognition, dialogue, and human dignity.

Remembering Pope Francis: a voice for compassion

In a solemn moment of his speech, Salih extended condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, whom he praised as “a tireless voice for reconciliation and a spiritual leader who consistently urged humanity to reach out, not pull away.”

“His legacy reminds us that peace is not built on silence, but on extending hands—not withdrawing them,” he said, reflecting the broader spirit of unity that characterized the day.

A message from Kurdistan to the world

The National Prayer Breakfast Day, attended by President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, and numerous international dignitaries and lawmakers, marked a powerful moment of global and local solidarity.

Salih concluded by reaffirming the vision shared by all present: a shared future based on common values. “Let this be a foundation for a new world,” he said. “One without hate, without separation—regardless of our religions or backgrounds.”

The day in Erbil served as a moral lighthouse in a turbulent region, where faith was not a divider, but the common language of peace.