PM Barzani, former US Senator Discuss Peaceful Coexistence

Brownback praised the Kurdistan Region for its longstanding commitment to religious freedom and peaceful coexistence, describing the National Prayer Breakfast as a unique and meaningful initiative that sets an example for the wider region.

7 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday welcomed former US Senator and Governor of Kansas, Sam Brownback, along with his delegation, as part of their visit to participate in the Kurdistan Region’s inaugural National Prayer Breakfast.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Brownback praised the Kurdistan Region for its longstanding commitment to religious freedom and peaceful coexistence, describing the National Prayer Breakfast as a unique and meaningful initiative that sets an example for the wider region.

“The Kurdistan Region continues to serve as a beacon of harmony where diverse faiths and communities live side-by-side in peace,” Prime Minister Barzani said, reaffirming his government’s dedication to nurturing this tradition of unity and tolerance.

The National Prayer Breakfast, officially launched on Wednesday, brought together a wide range of local and international dignitaries, including President Masoud Barzani. The event underscored Kurdistan Region’s role as a hub for interfaith dialogue and mutual respect, celebrating its diverse cultural and religious fabric.