Former Slovak PM Praises Kurdistan Region’s Model of Religious Tolerance

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Eduard Heger, the former Prime Minister of Slovakia, praised the Kurdistan Region as a global model of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect during an interview with Kurdistan24 on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Kurdistan National Prayer Breakfast in Erbil.

Heger commended the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for hosting what he described as a “powerful and inspirational” gathering, which brought together religious and political leaders from across the world to promote peace, unity, and dialogue.

“The message that struck me the most was the idea of respectful coexistence,” Heger said. “It wasn’t just about hearing the words—it was about seeing and experiencing that people here genuinely mean what they say.”

Reflecting on the challenges facing the world, including the war in Ukraine and rising global tensions, Heger said the message from the Kurdistan Region was not only timely but universal. “What’s coming from this region is a powerful signal for the whole world,” he noted. “This isn’t just about words; it’s about action.”

“Kurdistan has opened its heart to many refugees, and what's remarkable is how those refugees have shown equal respect to the host communities,” he said. “It’s not just mutual respect—it’s respect that fosters love, action, and genuine support.”

The former Slovak leader also praised the leadership of the Kurdistan Region, noting the accessibility of political and religious figures and their commitment to staying connected with the public. “That’s very unique,” he remarked. “In Western Europe, we often see power become centralized and distant. Kurdistan shows that true leadership stays close to the people.”

Heger expressed particular admiration for the region’s religious diversity and tolerance, saying he felt more respected as a Christian in Kurdistan than he sometimes does in Europe. “You recognize differences, and yet you seek unity in diversity,” he said. “You don’t just talk about it—you live it.”

Highlighting the need to raise awareness of Kurdistan in Europe, Heger called for greater cultural exchange and tourism. “Many in Slovakia are aware of your region, and some have traveled here or supported initiatives, but more needs to be done,” he said. “Seeing Kurdistan in person is more powerful than hearing about it a thousand times.”

Concluding the interview, Heger called the Kurdistan Region a “role model” for the world. “Respectful coexistence is possible—and Kurdistan proves it. Your values of peace, respect, and dignity are not only the foundation of your success but a lesson for all of us.