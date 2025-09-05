Peshmerga Commander Hails Global Respect for Kurdish Forces at Historic Paris Ceremony

Zerevani Peshmerga Commander Aziz Waisi declared that world nations, especially France, respect the sacrifices of the Peshmerga. Speaking about a historic ceremony in Paris honoring the Kurdish forces, he highlighted their crucial role in defeating ISIS and called for the day to be recognized.

14 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The commander of the elite Zerevani Peshmerga forces has declared that the international community, led by nations like France, holds the struggle and sacrifice of the Peshmerga in high esteem, hailing a historic ceremony in Paris honoring the Kurdish fighters as a testament to their global standing. In a special statement to Kurdistan24, Major General Aziz Waisi emphasized that the world recognizes the importance of both the Kurdistan Region and its legendary defense force.

"The countries of the world give importance to the Kurdistan Region and the Peshmerga, and also they respect the struggle and sacrifice of the Peshmerga," General Waisi stated on Friday, September 5, 2025. His remarks came as a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region, led by President Masoud Barzani, attended a series of dignified ceremonies in the French capital to formally dedicate a park and street in honor of the Peshmerga.

General Waisi described the occasion as a "historic day for all of Kurdistan," a moment when "in France respect is given to the struggle and sacrifice of the Kurdish force." He underscored the long-standing and crucial support the Peshmerga have received from international partners, noting that "France and other countries of the world, have continuously been assistants and supporters of the Peshmerga."

The central event of the day was the official unveiling of the Peshmerga plaque at the Parc André-Citroën, a ceremony attended by President Barzani and the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. The occasion was marked by various activities expressing respect for the efforts of both the Peshmerga and the people of Kurdistan, with a diverse audience that included veteran Peshmerga, as well as prominent political and academic figures from across France and Europe.

Reflecting on the pivotal role the Peshmerga played in the global fight against terrorism, General Waisi recalled the existential threat posed by ISIS.

"That terrorist organization was a threat and a danger to the entire world," he said. The commander credited the ultimate defeat of the so-called caliphate to the strategic leadership of President Barzani and the unmatched bravery of the Kurdish forces on the ground.

"With the support of President Barzani and the role of the bravery of the Peshmerga, it was possible for ISIS to be destroyed," he affirmed. Given this legacy of sacrifice and victory, General Waisi suggested that the day should be formally recognized, stating, "It is important for today to be introduced as Peshmerga Day."

The name "Peshmerga" itself is a symbol of this profound spirit of sacrifice.

While various definitions exist, the concept is deeply rooted in the defense culture of the Kurdish nation. For most Kurds, the name evokes the image of a brave and selfless individual, a revolutionary who is prepared to sacrifice their own life for the freedom of their people. The term literally means "one who faces death," but its philosophical underpinnings are derived from a deep expression of love and protection within Kurdish culture.

The common saying, "May my death fall before your death," captures this essence—a wish to pass away before a loved one to avoid the pain of witnessing their loss. In this sense, a Peshmerga is one who puts their own life before another's, a protector who embraces life by being willing to sacrifice their own for its continuation.

This unique identity transcends conventional military roles and social strata.

The concept of Peshmerga leadership is rooted in a particular mindset and philosophy, an identity forged from the national life of the Kurd. Ever since Kurdistan was occupied, its people have been in a continuous struggle to free themselves from subjugation and to build a nation according to their own worldview.

Thousands of Kurds have given their lives as protectors in this enduring cause. The ceremony in Paris serves as a powerful international acknowledgment of this history and the universal values of freedom and self-sacrifice that the Peshmerga represent.