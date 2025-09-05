Peshmerga Fighters Witness Historic Paris Tribute, Hailing French Support in ISIS War

Peshmerga fighters present at the dedication of a park and street in their honor in Paris called it a great source of pride. They expressed gratitude for France's crucial support during the war against ISIS, attributing all of Kurdistan's achievements to Peshmerga sacrifices.

12 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – In a moment charged with historical significance and profound emotion, a number of Peshmerga fighters were present in Paris on Friday to witness the official dedication of a street and park in their honor, a gesture they described as a source of immense pride and a powerful acknowledgment of their sacrifices in the global war against ISIS. The veterans, who stood as living symbols of the force being celebrated, expressed their deep gratitude for the support provided by France during that critical conflict.

The ceremony, led by President Masoud Barzani and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, marks the culmination of a long and deep-rooted friendship between the Kurdish and French peoples.

Speaking to Kurdistan24's correspondent in Paris, Awara Hawramani, one of the Peshmerga present at the event articulated the deep meaning behind the tribute. "The opening of a park and a street with the name of Peshmerga in the center of Paris carries a lot of meaning," he announced. "This is also a great pride for us the Peshmerga."

The fighter specifically recalled the vital assistance France provided when the Kurdistan Region was on the front lines of a brutal war. "In the war of ISIS a lot of assistance was given to the Peshmerga forces," he stated, acknowledging the crucial military and humanitarian support that helped turn the tide against the terrorist group.

He attributed all of the hard-won victories and advancements of the Kurdish people to the unwavering commitment of his comrades, declaring that "all the achievements and advancements that exist, have been because of the self-sacrifice of the Peshmerga."

The day's events, which took place at the renowned Parc André-Citroën, were a powerful affirmation of the "strong relations of the Kurd and the people of France," as noted by Kurdistan24's correspondent.

The official unveiling of the "Peshmerga Street" is a dignified ceremony attended by a high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region, including President Barzani, as well as hundreds of guests from across France and Europe.

As previously reported by Kurdistan24, President Barzani hailed the day as "very important and historic," a clear indicator of the historic relationship between the two nations.

Mayor Hidalgo echoed this sentiment, recalling her 2015 visit to the Kurdistan Region at the height of the ISIS war and declaring that the Peshmerga "fought for the freedom of us all." This mutual respect, forged in a shared struggle against a common enemy, was the emotional core of Friday's celebration.

The presence of the Peshmerga fighters themselves lent a powerful authenticity to the ceremony.

They were not just being honored in the abstract; they were there to see their name, their struggle, and their legacy immortalized in the heart of a major world capital.

Their participation served as a poignant reminder that the name "Peshmerga" is not just a title but a living embodiment of a philosophy of sacrifice and a relentless struggle for freedom. The tribute in Paris was a moment for the world to recognize this, and for the Peshmerga themselves to see that their immense sacrifices have not been forgotten.