Israel Claims 'Precise Strike' on Hamas Leadership After Explosions Rock Doha

Explosions rocked the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday. The Israeli military later claimed responsibility, stating it had conducted a "precise strike" targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas organization, which has its political bureau in the city, marking a major escalation of the conflict.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A series of powerful explosions rocked the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday afternoon in what the Israeli military later confirmed was a "precise strike" targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas organization, marking a dramatic and unprecedented escalation of the conflict that extends its reach directly into the heart of a key Gulf mediator.

Eyewitness reports from Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists in Doha described hearing explosions and seeing smoke rising above the city, a location that has long served as the political headquarters for the Palestinian group and a central hub for sensitive diplomatic negotiations aimed at ending the war.

The incident began to unfold shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time, when the serene skyline of the Qatari capital was broken by the sound of blasts and the sight of rising smoke, creating initial confusion and alarm. AFP journalists in the area were the first to report the event, though the nature and origin of the explosions were not immediately clear. The uncertainty was short-lived, however, as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) swiftly issued a statement claiming responsibility for a targeted military operation.

In a post on the social media platform X the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated:

"Today's action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation. Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility."

Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack, sources tell Reuters

Also in a post on X, the Israeli military announced that its forces, in a joint operation with the Israel Security Agency (ISA), had carried out a highly specific attack.

"The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization," the statement read, without explicitly naming Doha as the location.

The military provided a direct justification for the operation, linking the unnamed targets to the planning and execution of the ongoing war and the foundational attack that ignited it. "For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel," the IDF stated.

The Israeli military's confirmation, which was subsequently reported by AFP, came just minutes after the initial news of the explosions emerged from Doha. While the IDF statement did not specify the location of the strike, the timing and the context provided by AFP, which noted that the Palestinian group's political bureau is based in the Qatari capital, left no doubt as to the location of the Israeli operation.

In its official communication, the IDF also addressed the potential for collateral damage, a sensitive issue in any military strike but one of immense consequence in a densely populated foreign capital that is not an active warzone.

"Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence," the military's statement continued. The message concluded with a resolute declaration of intent, affirming that the operation was part of a broader campaign to dismantle the organization it holds responsible for the October 7 attacks. "The IDF and ISA will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre."

The decision by Israel to conduct a military strike within the borders of Qatar represents a significant and perilous escalation of the conflict.

meanwhile the Israeli Minister of Finance, Bezalel Smotrich said in a post on X:

Terrorists have no and will have no immunity from the long arm of Israel anywhere in the world. A correct decision we made and perfect execution by the IDF and Shin Bet. Thanks to everyone and to the Holy One, blessed be He, who gives us the strength to do great things.

Meanwhile Reuters citing a sources, said that: Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack.

Qatar strongly condemns strike

The decision by Israel to conduct a military strike within the borders of Qatar represents a significant and perilous escalation of the conflict. Qatar has played a central and indispensable role as a mediator between Israel and Hamas, hosting the group's political leadership for years and facilitating nearly all major negotiations, including those concerning ceasefires and hostage releases.

An Israeli military operation on Qatari soil targeting figures hosted by the Qatari government threatens to shatter the delicate diplomatic framework that, however fraught, has been the only avenue for communication and potential de-escalation.

Dr. Majed Al Ansari, Advisor to the Prime Minister and official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X:

“The State of Qatar strongly condemns the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Political Bureau of Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a blatant violation of all international laws and norms, and poses a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar. The Ministry affirms that the security forces, civil defense, and relevant authorities immediately began addressing the incident and taking necessary measures to contain its repercussions and ensure the safety of the residents and surrounding areas. While the State of Qatar strongly condemns this assault, it confirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and the ongoing disruption of regional security, nor any act that targets its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they are available.”

The strike fundamentally alters the geopolitical landscape of the conflict, demonstrating a new and aggressive willingness by Israel to extend its military reach beyond the immediate confines of Gaza and its direct neighbors to target its adversaries wherever they may be, even in the capital of a nation with which it has maintained a complex but functional diplomatic channel.

The attack raises profound questions about the future of Qatar's role as a mediator and the viability of Doha as a neutral ground for future talks. It also signals an audacious strategic calculation by Israel, suggesting a belief that the potential gains of eliminating high-value targets outweigh the severe diplomatic and political risks of conducting an operation in a sovereign Gulf state.

As of Tuesday evening, the immediate results of the strike remained unclear. The Israeli military statement did not specify which senior Hamas leaders were targeted, nor did it confirm whether the strike had been successful in neutralizing them.

There was also no immediate information regarding casualties or the extent of the damage caused by the explosions.

The government of Qatar had not yet issued an official response to the incident that had unfolded within its capital, leaving a tense vacuum as the region and the world awaited its reaction to a direct military incursion that challenges its sovereignty and its pivotal role as a regional peacemaker.

Updated by Ahora Qadi in Sep. 9, 2025, at 5:43 PM.